Arjun Rampal Appears Before NCB For Questioning As His Friend Gets Arrested

Actor Arjun Rampal was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the investigation into Bollywood-linked drug case on Friday. The development came after it was revealed that his friend Paul Bartel was also arrested. The actor’s model-girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had also been questioned by the NCB recently.

Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB

Arjun Rampal was spotted entering the NCB office in Mumbai at 11AM on Friday.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)



NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. pic.twitter.com/CrM5NqvvxD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Paul Bartel, who is said to be Arjun Rampal's friend, had been questioned for nine hours after a raid at his residence. He was then arrested. He has been arrested under 16/20 case under which NCB made other arrests as well.

As per sources, there could be joint questioning between the two by Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede.

Gabriella Demetriades had been summoned twice by the NCB, with the questioning going on for six hours on Thursday. She is likely to be questioned once again. Arjun, who has a son with Gabriella, reportedly had been summoned before to appear along with Gabriella, but was not available to make an appearance.

The NCB had raided Arjun’s residence on November 9, and banned substances were allegedly found during the search. He is likely to be questioned over them. His laptops and tablets had been seized. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades had been arrested by the NCB on October 18.

In its crackdown on various contrabands in metro cities, the Narcotics Control Bureau has carried out synchronised operations in Mumbai and elsewhere and has made various seizures and arrests which are having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain.

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal is set to feature in the film Nail Polish. Also starring Manav Kaul, it will release on Zee5 soon.

Arjun Rampal, who had been a popular supermodel, became an actor at the start of this century. He went on to feature in several popular films like Rock On, Om Shanti Om, Aankhen, Housefull, Satyagraha, among others.

