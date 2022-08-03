Arjun Rampal Completes 21 Years In The Film Industry; Recalls Working In Debut Movie

Arjun Rampal has officially completed 21 years of entertaining audiences with his amazing performances. The actor, who debuted in the film industry with the romance flick Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat co-starring Sunil Shetty and Aftab Shivdasani, has appeared in several notable projects like Raajneeti, Rock On, Om Shanti Om and more.

Celebrating the milestone, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and share his debut film's poster. Alongside that, he penned a heartfelt note thanking Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat team for giving him the big break. He further thanked fans and his industry colleagues for their love and support.

Arjun Rampal pens a heartfelt note on completing 21 yrs in film industry

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 3, the Dhaakad actor dropped his debut film's poster and wrote, "I turn 21 years old today (in this industry) I am immensely grateful to my dear friend and brother @rajiv_rai_ for his faith and belief in me then and even now. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t given me this break. Maybe I would have broken. Pyaar Ishq aur bhaut sara Mohabbat to the entire team @shabbirboxwalaofficial, @suniel.shetty, @aftabshivdasani Kirti, Viju Shah, PSVinod everyone."

He continued, "I am 21years old today in this industry. Thank you to everyone I have worked with and continue to do so. Thank you to all my family of fans, was never possible without you. #21yearsold #pyaarishqaurmohabbat."

His post received a trail of reactions from fans and celebrities, including his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades who wrote, "Only getting better baby." Others like Rahul Dev, Divya Dutta and more also dropped comments.

Arjun Rampal, who was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's spy thriller film Dhaakad, has a trail of projects lined up. He will star in Abbas Mastan’s Penthouse, the period war drama project Battle of Bhima Koregaon as well as Applause Entertainment’s The Rapist. According to media reports, Arjun Rampal has also been roped in for an upcoming South movie, details of which are yet unknown.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAMPAL72)