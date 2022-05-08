Arjun Rampal 'honoured' To Meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Hails Transformation Of State

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently paid a courtesy call on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niwas and termed it as an 'absolute honour.' The leader also expressed his pleasure in meeting the artiste, who was in Bhubaneswar to attend the Women’s Business Mela 2022.

The CM also encouraged the London Files actor to explore Odisha’s treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage.

Arjun Rampal pays courtesy call on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Naveen Patnaik wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting actor @rampalarjun who was in #Bhubaneswar to attend the Women's Business Mela 2022 and also, a woman entrepreneur from #Odisha Sukirti Patnaik. Encouraged the actor to explore Odisha’s treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage."

Soon after, Arjun Rampal replied that it was an 'honour' to meet the leader. The former model also praised Patnaik for the work that he had done for the state. Rampal tweeted, "The pleasure was all mine Sir @Naveen_Odisha Thank you for your time and insights. So proud of your achievements."

In another tweet, the Raajneeti actor wrote, "An absolute honour to meet Shri Naveen Patnaikji today in #Bhubaneswar Sir the way you have transformed Odisha from a dependent, into a self-sufficient, sustainable, pollution-free state is an inspiration. More power to you and the people of Odisha.Jai Hind. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha"

Arjun Rampal on the profession front

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut as the leading lady. The Manikarnika actor is essaying the role of Agent Agni and leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the success of the film. The Queen star promised to stun audiences with her seven different looks and high-octane stunts. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee.

Dhaakad Trailer

Recently, the trailer of the action film received praises from celebs as well as netizens. The trailer saw Kangana Ranaut performing some intense action sequences. Agni is on a mission to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate, which operates from the coal mining belt in central India. Arjun Rampal's character Rudraveer was involved in a tough fight sequence with Agent Agni in the trailer. Watch it here: