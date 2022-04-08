Arjun Rampal has been very open about his relationship with his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades. The actor never shies away from expressing his love for Gabriella and often shares adorable pictures with her on his social media handles.

As his girlfriend turns a year older on 8 April, the Roy actor took to his social media handle and penned an adorable wish for Gabriella calling her his "most precious diamond."

Arjun Rampal wishes Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday

On Friday, Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Gabriella Demetriades where she is seen donned in white and black attire.

Sharing the pictures, Arjun captioned the post, "Happy birthday my love. My most precious. The most beautiful. This is your year and many many many more to come. Shine on you crazy diamond. Love you Happy birthday @gabriellademetriades #love #happybirthdaygabriella. (sic)"

Take a look at Rampal's post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens' took to the comments section. One user wrote, "Such beautiful photos, happy birthday", while a second commented, "Happy Birthday Gabriella. may your day be beautiful like you enjoy (sic)".

Apart from the couple's fans, several celebrities including Bobby Deol, Divya Dutta, and Rahul Dev among others reacted to the post. Gabriella reacted with a heart emoji.

Take a look at some of the comments made by celebrities below:

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella first met through common friends and became friends after which they started dating each other. They have a son together named Arik. Before dating Gabriella, the Heroine actor was married to Mehr Jesia and has two daughters Myra and Mahikaa with her.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' lovestory

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed how he met Gabriella. “She was a very big fan of mine, so I think it started from there. She used to watch all my movies, she used to stalk me all the time…and I was like ‘whose this very interesting person?", he said. However, he soon started laughing and said he was just kidding.

Spilling the beans on his love story, the actor said, “So it just happened out of the blue. Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So she told me that ‘I cook a really good leg of lamb’. So I said ‘sure why don’t you come and cook?'.”

(Image: @rampal72/Instagram)