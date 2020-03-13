Arjun Rampal Pens His Concerns Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Hopes For 'a Silver Lining'

Arjun Rampal shared his rather bleak outlook towards the ongoing struggle to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country and said that it is time for us 'to reflect on what we have done to this planet'. He went on to add that humans have been a virus for other living creatures and Mother Nature as 'we create havoc in their lives' by our activities. The 47-year-old actor further said that he hopes 'there is a silver lining at the end of this for everyone' as he shared his selfie with a serious expression on his bearded face.

Read | Arjun Rampal shares 'Dont Mess with Mikey meme'; fans find it hilarious

The Asambhav actor started out by asking,"What now?" as he continued saying, "As the world locks down, since everyone realises that it finally takes a virus to jolt us to take precautions for our health. Which we must do, for safety of our loved ones, ourselves and others.".

He also said,"Let us take this time out to reflect on what we have done to this planet. How much we have consumed from nature. Let’s not just value human lives but also value other living creatures and Mother Nature. Imagine we are a virus to them when we create havoc in their lives. Hopefully, there is a silver lining at the end of all this for everyone.". Arjun Rampal ended the long note with words of caution for his fans as he said, "Stay safe and responsible. Love to all always."

Take a look:

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez & Arjun Rampal to make their Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's next?

Earlier last week, Arjun Rampal was seen wearing a face mask as protection to shield himself against the outbreak of coronavirus in India. In the picture shared on social media, the actor issued a step by step advisory to prevent the 'damn virus'. He asked fellow citizens to carry hand sanitizers, avoid shaking hands and overall just be responsible.

Read | Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades highlights importance of baby vaccines

Have a look:

Read | Arjun Rampal issues a Coronavirus advisory on Instagram with masked selfie, says 'be safe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.