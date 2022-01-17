Arjun Rampal Shares Adorable Post For His 'little Princess' Mahikaa On Her B'day; See

Arjun Rampal is known to share a close-knit bond with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra and often shares glimpses with the duo on his social media handles. On the occasion of his elder one, Mahikaa's birthday today, January 17, the actor shared a heartwarming video montage encapsulating their fondest moments and penned a sweet wish in the caption.

Calling him his 'Mahu jaan', Arjun quipped that despite being 20 years of age, Mahikaa will always be his 'little princess'. He further wished the little one 'abundance of joy and happiness' as she steps into a new decade. For the uninitiated, Arjun shares two daughters with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia and also has a son, Arik, with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun Rampal pens a birthday note for daughter Mahikaa

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 17, the Raajneeti actor shared myriad glimpses from the father-daughter duo's earlier getaways as well as their recent meetups. In the caption, he wrote, "And just like that she’s 20. My little princess, you will and shall always be just that to me. You have grown up so beautifully and now with this new decade, that you step into only abundance of joy and happiness awaits you. Love you to smithereens my Mahu jaan. The force is with you. Thank you for just being you. Happy 20th. #HappyBirthdayMahikaa #Shes20". Take a look.

The post not only received adulation from his fans, but even celebrities like Divya Dutta and Pragya Kapoor-Abhishek Kapoor penned wishes for the little one. While Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday @mahikaarampal"..have a fantastic year ahead..and wish you loads of joy and success in your endeavours ahead", Divya mentioned, "Happy happy Mahikaa". Even Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped heart eye emoticons. The birthday girl too responded to the post and wrote, "Aww thank you so much. I love you."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is currently shooting for Three Monkeys, the Indian adaptation of Money Heist. The actor will also star in Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut and in the period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. He will also play a significant role in the Telugu period action movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAMPAL72)