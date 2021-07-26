Armaan, Amaal Malik Pen Heart-touching Tribute For Grandmother, Say 'Lost My Best Friend'

Playback singer Armaan Malik and music composer Amaal Mallik penned emotional notes in the memory of his 'dadijaan' post her demise. Armaan took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while expressing his grief over the unfortunate death of his ‘best friend.’ On the other hand, Amaal also mourned the demise of his grandmother with a throwback picture and shared his memories of spending time with her during her last days.

Armaan, Amaal Malik mourn the demise of grandmother

According to various media reports, Bilquis had suffered a stroke after which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Arogya Nidhi Hospital. Her last rites were performed at Santa Cruz Kabrastan in Mumbai. "Lost my best friend today... my Dadi Jaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs, and kisses. Allah, my angel is now with you," Armaan grieved. Along with it, he shared a throwback video of him hugging his grandmother.

Amaal also shared throwback videos and pics on social media. He poured his heart out and wrote, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen…. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never anyone before, nor will there be anyone after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner…. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end.

Members from the film and music industry have paid their condolences to the Malik family. "Sending you all strength and duas," singer Neeti Mohan commented. "Sorry Armaan," singer Kanika Kapoor wrote. For the unversed, Armaan and Amaal are the nephews of Anu Malik and sons of Daboo Malik.

