Armaan Jain skips ED summons in money-laundering case, called again for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate issued a second summons to actor Armaan Jain for his alleged links to Vihang Sarnaik, one of the persons who was questioned in the money-laundering case against private security firm TOPS group. Jain, who is the cousin of Hindi film actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, had skipped the previous summons on February 11. He has now been summoned to appear on February 17.

Armaan Jain’s uncle, actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor had passed away recently and he had been spotted at the rituals. Amid the unfortunate event, the ED issued the summons on Monday and now he has been asked to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

The agency allegedly found suspicious details in his conversations with Vihang Sarnaik. As per reports, the authorities also carried out searches at his South Mumbai residence.

Armaan is the grandson of Raj Kapoor, and son of the legendary actor-director’s daughter Rima Jain, and Manoj Jain. Armaan has acted in one film, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil produced by his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband Saif Ali Khan. His brother Aaadar Jain, who has acted in Qaidi Band, is currently in the news for alleged relationship with Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria.

Sarnaik under scanner

The ED had conducted searches at 10 places including offices and residential premises linked to Pratap Sarnaik in the case on November 25, seizing electronic devices like a computer. Son Vihang was then taken for questioning. Sarnaik's close associate Amit Chandole was remanded to judicial custody after being arrested by the ED.

Sarnaik skipped multiple summons before arriving for questioning on December 10.

"I was called by the ED officers. I have come here after two summons because there were some reasons due to which I could not come before. I have answered all the questions they asked be it political, business-related or personal. I did not feel that there was anything wrong in this case," Sarnaik had stated after questioning.

He continued, "I told them that if there was some corruption with TOPS Security, it should come out in public. They have my full co-operation in this case."

