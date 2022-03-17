After almost seven years of successful knee surgery, actor Armaan Jain recently underwent another. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video documenting his physiotherapy and how is trying to overcome the pain. Through the video, the actor informed everyone about his ligament injury and also talked about the recovery process he has been following post-surgery.

Armaan mentioned that his entire operation went on for five hours and he is not trying to recuperate from the same. The video showed him walking with the help of a crutch. He walks inside a gym and exercises while trying to move his leg.

Armaan Jain undergoes knee surgery after seven years again

"History repeats itself. Same knee. 7 years later. A more complicated 5-hour surgery with most ligaments torn this time. 6 more weeks to walk. But my mind is always running! A year to fully recover and the same grind all over again... But an opportunity to rebuild the mind, body & soul! Let's go! And..... most importantly extremely grateful for everyone and everything in my life," he wrote alongside the video.

Armaan's video has garnered a lot of appreciation from his family members and fans. "Take care get well soon," Sanjay Kapoor commented. Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain wrote: "my champ" in the comment section. During his upper body workout, his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain could be seen helping him.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Jain is the son of Rima Jain - Rishi Kapoor's youngest sibling - and late legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor's grandson. He has worked in the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. He ventured into hospitality and last year, he opened a new restaurant, Kitchen Tales - an all-vegetarian kitchen that aims at supplying fancy, wholesome Indian food. On the other hand, Armaan's brother Aadar Jain is also an actor. He always wanted to make his career in the film industry, like his cousin and family members. He thus acted as a lead actor in a film called Qaidi Band. As of now, it is rumored that he has a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria.

IMAGE: Instagram/therealarmaanjain