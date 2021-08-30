Armaan Kohli Drug Case: Actor's Narcotics Control Bureau Custody Extended Till September 1

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, has been sent to police custody till September 1. A Mumbai court had earlier sent the actor to NCB custody for 24 hours. The same has now been extended till Wednesday.

Armaan Kohli was arrested under the NDPS Act after 12 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case on Sunday. He was detained for questioning after drugs were recovered from his Juhu residence. Five locations across Mumbai were raided on that day.

According to the NCB, Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by the agency. NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede informed that the actor was taken into custody for questioning after drugs were recovered from his residence.

Following his arrest, Kohli was produced before a local court in Mumbai. The court granted a day's custody of the actor to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning. Drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh, who had earlier been arrested in the same case, was also sent to the custody of the NCB for a day. Both were produced again before the court on August 30, wherein Armaan Kohli's custody was extended till September 1.

Notably, two suppliers from the Juhu area were intercepted by NCB with an intermediate quantity of MD, a day after Armaan Kohli's arrest.

Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case

According to sources at NCB, Armaan Kohli’s name cropped up during multiple raids held across the city and arrested one drug peddler who was found to have Bollywood links. It has been said that this person was taken along for raids, and was also known to provide models to several Bollywood celebrities. Following this, Armaan Kohli, known for his roles in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) team on Saturday. At around 8 pm, he was taken to NCB's Ballad Pier office.

Among the operations carried out by the NCB, actor Gaurav Dixit who was absconding for a long time was also intercepted that night. From him, a quantity of Mephedrone, a small quantity of 'Charas', and some tablets of MDMA/Ecstacy were recovered.