Armaan Kohli Fails To Get Relief As Special NDPS Court Denies Interim Bail To Actor

The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai refused to grant interim bail to Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in a narcotics case on Tuesday. Armaan Kohli had sought 14-day interim bail to meet his ailing parents.

This is the fourth time that Kohli has been denied bail. The actor got no relief from the Bombay High Court in December 2021, after the bench rejected his plea. Prior to the HC, Kohli had approached the Special Court which had denied him bail twice stating that there is 'prima facie evidence' of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against him.

The 49-year-old actor had been arrested and charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) for allegedly possessing drugs. He is in judicial custody since his arrest on August 29.

Armaan Kohli claims he has been 'falsely implicated'

The bail plea filed by the actor in the High Court on October 22, through advocate Vinod S Chate, rejected the NCB’s allegations and challenged the observations of the special court. Claiming that Kohli is innocent and has been falsely implicated, the plea said that there was no prima facie and admissible evidence against him.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for the NCB, informed the Court that the actor had been accused of supplying contraband to third parties and not for free. "These were part of his commercial dealings", the ASG said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier claimed in July that they had seized 25 gm of mephedrone from a man, and in a follow-up action, seized 1.2 gm of cocaine from Kohli’s residence. Kohli and five others, including alleged peddlers, were arrested in August. The NCB had also seized Kohli’s phone in which they claimed to have found incriminating evidence in the form of photographs and chats concerning an international drug cartel. It is important to mention that the two others arrested in the same case, Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari have been granted bail.