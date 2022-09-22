Last Updated:

Armaan Kohli Granted Bail By Bombay HC In NDPS Case, To Pay Personal Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh

In a great relief for actor Armaan Kohli, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the star who was in judicial custody after being arrested by NCB.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Armaan Kohli

IMAGE: Instagram/armaankohliofficial


In a great relief for actor Armaan Kohli, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the star who was in judicial custody after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possession of drugs. The ex-Bigg Boss was released upon furnishing a bond of ₹1 lakh with sureties, as directed by Justice Nitin Sambre. 

Armaan Kohli granted bail in drug case

The court said that if Kohli will be found involved in a similar offence again, the NCB could move for cancellation of bail. . Advocate Shreeram Shirsat, appearing for the NCB, also asked the court to direct Kohli to mark his attendance at the NCB office. This was allowed by Justice Sambre, who asked the actor to be present at the south Mumbai office of the agency once every month.

The 50-year-old star was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after 1.2 grams, falling under "small category," of contraband cocaine was allegedly recovered from his house. Seven people in total have been arrested in this case. Apart from possession, Kohli was charged with financing the trafficking of drugs and consumption of the same.

READ | Armaan Kohli languishes in jail for over 40 days; bail plea to be heard on October 13

Advocates Taraq Sayed and Abhishek Yende, appearing for Kohli, admitted consumption, but refuted the charges of his being involved in the business of drugs. On this ground, they claimed that the agency could not invoke the more stringent sections of the NDPS Act.

READ | Armaan Kohli and 2 others' bail plea rejected by Special NDPS court in drugs case

When Justice Sambre asked NCB to produce the seizure panchnama of the phone, the agency stated there was no such document. The Bench thereafter proceeded to grant bail, clarifying that a detailed order will be passed shortly.

READ | Armaan Kohli's bail application rejected by Bombay High Court in drugs case

Meanwhile, previously, Kohli moved for bail before the High Court after NCB filed its charge sheet in February 2022. The High Court in December 2021 refused bail to the actor. The bail plea filed by the actor in the High Court on October 22, through advocate Vinod S Chate, rejected the NCB’s allegations and challenged the observations of the special court. Claiming that Kohli is innocent and has been falsely implicated, the plea said that there was no prima facie and admissible evidence against him. 

READ | Armaan Kohli fails to get relief as special NDPS court denies interim bail to actor

IMAGE: Instagram/armaankohliofficial

First Published:
COMMENT