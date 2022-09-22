Armaan Kohli Granted Bail By Bombay HC In NDPS Case, To Pay Personal Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh

In a great relief for actor Armaan Kohli, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the star who was in judicial custody after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possession of drugs. The ex-Bigg Boss was released upon furnishing a bond of ₹1 lakh with sureties, as directed by Justice Nitin Sambre.

Armaan Kohli granted bail in drug case

The court said that if Kohli will be found involved in a similar offence again, the NCB could move for cancellation of bail. . Advocate Shreeram Shirsat, appearing for the NCB, also asked the court to direct Kohli to mark his attendance at the NCB office. This was allowed by Justice Sambre, who asked the actor to be present at the south Mumbai office of the agency once every month.

Actor Armaan Kohli gets bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.



He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case & had been lodged in jail for the last 1 year.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/fV8VvUWhto — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

The 50-year-old star was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after 1.2 grams, falling under "small category," of contraband cocaine was allegedly recovered from his house. Seven people in total have been arrested in this case. Apart from possession, Kohli was charged with financing the trafficking of drugs and consumption of the same.

Advocates Taraq Sayed and Abhishek Yende, appearing for Kohli, admitted consumption, but refuted the charges of his being involved in the business of drugs. On this ground, they claimed that the agency could not invoke the more stringent sections of the NDPS Act.

When Justice Sambre asked NCB to produce the seizure panchnama of the phone, the agency stated there was no such document. The Bench thereafter proceeded to grant bail, clarifying that a detailed order will be passed shortly.

Meanwhile, previously, Kohli moved for bail before the High Court after NCB filed its charge sheet in February 2022. The High Court in December 2021 refused bail to the actor. The bail plea filed by the actor in the High Court on October 22, through advocate Vinod S Chate, rejected the NCB’s allegations and challenged the observations of the special court. Claiming that Kohli is innocent and has been falsely implicated, the plea said that there was no prima facie and admissible evidence against him.

IMAGE: Instagram/armaankohliofficial