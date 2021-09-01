Armaan Kohli Remanded 14-day Judicial Custody, Saira Banu In ICU | B'wood Recap For Sep 1

Mumbai Court Remands Actor Armaan Kohli To 14-day Judicial Custody In Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. The actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday as drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at his residence in Mumbai. Prior to his judicial custody, Armaan Kohli was in NCB custody for 24 hours following his arrest, which was further extended to Wednesday. Read More

'Oh My God 2' Shoot Begins: Pankaj Tripathi And Akshay Kumar To Co-lead In This Sequel?

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Oh My God' was a much-loved Bollywood film of 2012. The film enjoyed both critical and commercial acclamation after its release. Moreover, it is still cherished in Indian households for its off-beat genre and societal values. As the film's sequel is the new talk of the town, it was revealed recently the film's director roped in Pankaj Tripathi in place of Paresh Rawal. Also, the film's female lead will be played by Yami Gautam. Read More.

Veteran Actor Saira Banu Admitted To Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, Moved To ICU

Veteran actress Saira Banu has been shifted to the ICU ward of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday. According to ANI, the 77-year-old actress, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, had been admitted to the hospital three days ago due to blood-pressure related issues. On Wednesday, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. Read More.

Bhoot Police's ‘Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai’ Song Teaser Sees Arjun-Yami's Crackling Chemistry

The makers of the upcoming film, Bhoot Police released a teaser for the film’s all-new song on Wednesday. The latest song is a slow number and it is titled Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai. The Arjun Kapoor starrer will be released on Disney+Hotstar on September 17. Read More.

Allu Arjun Calls 'Shershaah' 'career-best' Performance Of Sidharth, See Latter's Reply

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah has left the whole country in awe of the actor. The actor has been receiving praises and compliments for his role from the world of social media, which includes several celebrities. Recently, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun saw the masterpiece and praised Sidharth Malhotra for his performance. Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 1, the actor praised the whole cast and crew of the biographical war movie, with a special shout out to Sidharth. Read More.

(Image Credits: PTI)