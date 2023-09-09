Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Twin In White For Their 1st Public Appearance After Engagement

Days after announcing his engagement with fashion influencer Aashna Shroff, singer Armaan Malik was spotted with his fiancée at an event in Mumbai on Friday, September 8. For their first public appearance together, the couple arrived hand-in-hand, dressed to the nines in colour-coordinated ensembles.

Newly engaged Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff's first public appearance together

For their first public appearance together, Armaan and Aashna opted for white and gold outfits. While the singer sported a white shirt with matching white pants and opted for a heavily embroidered golden jacket, Aashna wore an embellished corseted white gown, featuring a thigh-high slit. Take a look.

When Armaan Malik proposed Aashna Shroff

On August 28, Armaan Malik took to his social media handle to announce his engagement with Aashna Shroff. The singer dropped a carousel post on Instagram giving his fans and followers a glimpse of his special day. Malik captioned the post: "and our forever has only just begun 🤍 (sic)." In one of the photos, the singer is seen going down on one knee to propose to his lady love. In another, the fashion influencer is seen flaunting her engagement ring while in the third picture, they are seen striking a classic couple pose for the camera. Take a look:

Armaan and Aashna reportedly began dating in 2017 and broke up the same year. In 2019, the couple rekindled their romance and after having dated each other for nearly four years, the couple made their relationship public a few weeks ago. A day ago, Malik shared a video on Instagram that documented some special moments he has shared with Shroff in the last few years. He captioned it, "these days and nights kept passing by, and before we even realised we’re already US from You and I."