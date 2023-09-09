Armaan Malik-Ashna Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Celebs Attend Fashion Event

Quick links:
Nushrratt Bharuccha was among the many celebrities who took part in an event held by GQ in Mumbai on September 8. The actress donned a blood-red short dress for the event.
Also in attendance at the event was the Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor attended the event in a white suit.
Friday Night Plan actor Babil Khan also took part in the event in an all-white attire. He posed with co-star Medha Rana, who wore a black shirt teamed with a printed jacket and skirt.
Sanjana Sanghi was in attendance as well. She showed up at the event in a strapless white dress. The actress teamed her look with minimal makeup and accessories.
Newly engaged couple Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff made their first public appearance after their engagement. The couple walked the carpet in colour-coordinated outfits.
Another couple present at the event was Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The actors made their relationship official a long time ago and often attend public events together.
Actress Kubbra Sait also took part in the event. She showed up at the event in a blue pant suit teamed with statement accessories.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended the event and posed for the shutterbugs together. Tamannaah donned a backless purple sequin gown while Vijay wore a holographic suit.
Actress Shruti Haasan was also present at the event. She donned a bold look by wearing a sheer outfit teamed with loud makeup and matching black lipstick.