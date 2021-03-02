Armaan Malik Reminds Fans To Wear Masks At Live Concerts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In the wake of the ongoing Covid outbreak, singer Armaan Malik reminded fans on Monday that masks should be worn when attending public events like live concerts. Bollywood singer tweeted, "I am seeing so many live concerts on my timeline where people in the audience are without masks. Like dude, cmon". In his tweet, Armaan tried to point out the carelessness people were showing as the scare of the Coronavirus has still not gone and cases are still active & people are dying because of this deadly virus.

I am seeing so many live concerts on my timeline where people in the audience are without masks. Like dude, cmon... — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 1, 2021

Image Credits- Armaan Malik/ Instagram

On Twitter, many fans and netizens also replied to Armaan Malik's tweet. A Twitter user replied, "They think that Covid had gone. Even in daily life people travelling through public transport they are not wearing the masks I don't know why these people are acting such a way in the pandamic....". In this tweet, a concerned citizen pointed out the negligence people are doing by not wearing masks and questioned the attitude people are having these days. Some of his fans showed the same concern and applauded the actor to speak out on such issues. One fan even advised that there should be no concerts at all as the pandemic has not gone completely and even suggested these kinds of public gatherings should be allowed when everybody is properly vaccinated first.

Image Credits- Armaan Malik/ Instagram

A few days back on February 26th, Armaan Malik went on Twitter and showed his concern for the people who are struggling on daily basis to make for their livelihoods in the ongoing pandemic which has affected the social as well as economic aspects of our lives. He further expressed, "It’s not an easy time and I cannot even imagine what some of you must be going through". The netizens reacting to his tweet commented about their personal lives and appreciated Armaan's effort for his acknowledgment of the whole issue people are facing on daily basis.

Strength to all those people struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic phase. It’s not an easy time and I cannot even imagine what some of you must be going through. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 22, 2021

