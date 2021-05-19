Armaan Malik Requests Authorities Not To Hold 12th Exams Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Singer Armaan Malik recently took to Twitter and expressed his support to students, requesting concerned authorities to avoid holding class 12 board examinations under the current uncertain scenario. The actor replied to a Twitter user who requested to raise his voice in support of the students. The singer reacted to the post of the user demanding cancellation of the class 12 board exams. Tagging the official account of the Ministry of Education, the singer tweeted: "I pray and hope that today they announce to cancel them brother.. humble request to all the concerned authorities to not hold 12th board examinations under these circumstances. @EduMinOfIndia."

Arman Malik supports students and demand class 12 exam cancellation

Apart from this, in a different tweet, the Control singer spoke in support of the students, and wrote, “I am in support of all students across boards who are being asked to appear for examinations during these dire times. It's unfair and inhuman to expect anyone to be giving exams like this!!" In a separate tweet, Armaan wrote, “I have no clue how the education setup is working currently in this scenario and maybe I don't have accuracy in what I am talking about.. but I just feel for the students who have to go out there and give exams under such messed up conditions. That's all.” Commenting on his tweet, a user wrote: "People need to give exams to pass. Whether it's fair or not. Delaying it more makes one more unsure of things. And canceling it can be unfair to them too."

To this, Armaan replied: "I hear ya. the back & forth causes even more mental pressure on students, I completely get that. But don't you think it's THE worst possible time to be holding exams? maybe try evaluating them on something else or grade them on their average scores across the year or something?"

CBSE class 12 board exams

Days after a plea was filed in the Supreme Court to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams, an intervention application (IA) has been filed against the cancellation of the exam. Tony Joseph, a Maths teacher from Kerala has filed this Public Interest Litigation (PIL). He has stated in its PIL that scrapping the CBSE class 12 board exam will be an 'unfair decision' for the students. "CBSE Class 12 exam is a career-defining exam and it is the most important one in deciding the future of a student," the IA said.

