Armaan Malik's Fans Share Their Feelings About 'Main Hoon Na Tere Saath', Call It 'magic'

After releasing the first song from Parineeti Chopra's Saina album Parinda on March 13, the makers of the upcoming biographical drama have now dropped yet another soul-stirring song from the film by Armaan Malik, titled Main Hoon Na Tere Saath today. Soon after the song's music video released on T-Series' YouTube channel earlier today, i.e. March 18, Armaan took to his Twitter handle and asked fans "what’s the feeling so far?". In no time, ardent fans of the sensational Bollywood singer flocked to the comment section of his tweet to lavish him with heaps of praise over his newly-released melody.

Armaan Malik's 'Main Hoon Na Tere Saath' trends on Twitter in no time

Ahead of Saina Nehwal's biopic, titled Saina, hits the silver screen on March 26, 2021, the makers of this Parineeti Chopra starrer released yet another song from the film's album, Main Hoon Na Tere Saath. The romantic melody is sung by the Chale Aana crooner Armaan Malik while its music has been composed by his brother Amaal Mallik and its lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video of the love ballad showcases the love story of Saina Nehwal (played by Parineeti Chopra) and her husband Parupalli Kashyap (played by Eshan Naqvi).

After the music video of Main Hoon Na Tere Saath's released on YouTube, singer Armaan Malik was keen on knowing netizens' reaction to the same and thus decided to directly ask them about their thoughts on Twitter. The 25-year-old took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "What’s the feeling so far? #MainHoonNaTereSaath". As a result, fans not only slid into the comment section of his tweet to express their views on the song but also made the song trend on the micro-blogging platform.

Check out Armaan Malik's tweet below:

What’s the feeling so far? ðŸ˜¬ #MainHoonNaTereSaath — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 18, 2021

Within an hour, Armaan Malik's tweet garnered over a whopping 500 comments by fans as they were all-praise about the heartfelt melody. One user shared a screenshot of Twitter's trending list and wrote, "This is how #MainHoonNaTereSaath has taken a place in everyone's heart in such a short period of time". Another user commented, "Perfectly mixed! Amazing Arrangements, Awesome Programming What a GIFT you all are to our community!".

This is how #MainHoonNaTereSaath has took a place in everyone's heart in such short period of time pic.twitter.com/uv4yTMmPxp — PARINDA JANHAVIðŸ¦… (@Janhavi2706) March 18, 2021

Check out some more fan reactions below:

This is called music & melody and these are the songs we want moreðŸ˜­â¤â¤ — kashish_armaanian (@kashish_k29) March 18, 2021

I was in college and listened to it just now. This songðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­

This is the real music ðŸŽµðŸŽµ and only u and amaal can create this magicðŸ’™ðŸ’™ — NIVEDITHA ðŸ¦…#RabbaMeharKari (@Niveditha_dz) March 18, 2021

This is so freaking beautiful ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ Everything about #MainHoonNaTereSaath is Just Love â¤ï¸ — â¥ï¸Ž Main Hoon Na Tere Saath ã‚·ï¸Ž (@IshuChukki) March 18, 2021

Armaan I have no words to describe #MainHoonNaTereSaath 's beauty...ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ I am literally speechless after this..ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ just wants to say this is gonna be the bestest song of the year and this trioo deserves every award for this one mannn..ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜«ðŸ˜«ðŸ˜«ðŸ˜«â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — ISHIKAA ðŸ’™ (@Armaalian_ishh) March 18, 2021

Watch 'Main Hoon Na Tere Saath' music video from Saina movie below: