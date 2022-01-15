Army Day 2022: Vivek Oberoi Drops Short Film 'Verses Of War' Teaser As Tribute To Soldiers

On the special occasion of Army Day 2022, actor Vivek Oberoi took to Instagram and paid tribute to the soldiers who dedicated their lives to the nation. He posted a teaser from his forthcoming short film, Verses of War, where he can be seen playing a soldier. The short video clip also shows Rohit Roy, with whom he will be seen together in a film after over 15 years.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi posted a teaser video clip from his new short film. The video shows him playing an Indian soldier, while Rohit Roy plays the character of a Pakistani army officer. The short film is being helmed by Prasad Kadam. It will be releasing on the FNP Media YouTube channel.

As for the caption, Oberoi wrote, "A poetic tribute to the Indian Army on the Indian Army Day. Presenting the teaser of 'Verses of War'. Releasing this Republic Day exclusively on #FilmsByFnPmedia #indianarmyday #indianarmy #jaihind. (sic)"

Speaking about his film, Pinkvilla quoted Oberoi saying that it 'salutes those brave and selfless soldiers who keep everyone safe'. The actor added that one 'should never forget the countless heroes who have sacrificed their lives for one breath of our peace'.

Vivek Oberoi on the work fornt

Meanwhile, Oberoi will also be seen OTT show, Dharavi Bank, which also stars Suniel Shetty in the lead role. He was last seen in Amazon Original Series, Inside Edge, which released after a long delay of two years. It was created by Karan Anshuman and helmed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge, which premiered in 2017, explores themes of power, money, fame, and the mind games behind the sports scene in the game of cricket.

Oberoi plays the role of Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of one of the world’s leading sports management companies. Alongside Oberoi, Inside Edge also stars Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. With the third season, the game is played at a higher grandeur and the stakes are on for a bigger game insight between two arch-rivals which will unravel some murkier and newer secrets.

(Image: @vivekoberoi/Instagram)