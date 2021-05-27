Army Of The Dead's Huma Qureshi Says These Are The Two Characters 'closest To Her Heart'

Huma Qureshi is ecstatic with the Army Of The Dead and Maharani releasing two weeks apart. While the film Army Of The Dead released on May 14, 2021, the actor is expecting the series, Maharani, to be out on May 28, 2021. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share her feelings on the two characters.

On May 26, 2021, she shared a picture of the two characters side by side. She plays Geeta in Army Of The Dead, which is an American movie exploring a zombie heist. In Maharani, she portrays the role of a housewife and Bihar chief minister's wife, Rani Bharti. The two characters are contrasting to each other but according to the actor both the roles are equally "close to her". In the image, Geeta is seen in a rugged look whereas Rani Bharti appears in simple Indian attire. "Namaste !!! Two characters both so close to my heart ❤️ Kaisa lag raha hai ??", she exclaimed in the caption.

Huma Qureshi discloses two characters closest to her heart

Huma's fans took to the comment section to shower their love for the actor and her characters. They dropped heart emojis and called the image "very nice". Huma's fans expressed how much loved both the characters just as the actor did. The post received more than 20,000 likes on Instagram.

Huma Qureshi's projects in 2021

Huma's Army Of The Dead released on May 14, 2021. The movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, who was also a part of the panel of producers with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. Dave Bautista played the lead role as Scott Ward along with Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi and others.

Maharani is a web series that will follow Huma Qureshi's journey as Rani Bharti, a housewife who gets nominated to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar by her husband Bheema. The series helmed by Karan Sharma and created by Subhash Kapoor will release on May 28, 2021. The series will also include Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak and others.

Huma Qureshi is expecting the release of two more films this year. She will be seen in the Tamil movie Valimai next to Ajith Kumar. The movie, directed by H. Vinoth, is currently in the post-production stage. She will also be featuring in Akshay Kumar's spy thriller Bell Bottom. The movie's star cast will also include Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Denzil Smith, Adil Hussain and others.

Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram

