'Army Of Thieves' Trailer Out: Prequel To Zack Snyder's Film Is High On Robbery; Watch

On Saturday, Netflix released the first trailer for the zombie universe film, Army of Thieves, a prequel to Zack Snyder's film. The trailer of the much-awaited movie was unveiled during the Netflix promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event,' which took place on Saturday.

'Army of Thieves' Trailer released

Matthias Schweighofer plays Ludwig Dieter in the prelude to Army of the Dead, one of the breakthrough characters from Zack Snyder's previous blockbuster. As per reports, Matthias will also be directing a heist romantic comedy picture in the near future.

Matthias plays a bank employee based in the small-town, who is dragged into a modern paradigm by a mysterious woman who recruits him to open a series of impossibly difficult safe deposit boxes around Europe, The Hollywood Reporter said in a report.



Surprisingly, the new film features few zombies, but a lot of heist elements. Army of Thieves, while advertised as a romantic crime film, is actually set against the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in the United States. In addition to Nathalie Emmanuel and Ruby O. Free, stars including Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen will be seen in the key roles in the movie.



'Army of Thieves' first look

Followed by the massive success of Synder's Army of the Dead, Netflix ordered and finished the filming of its prequel Army of Thieves within just two months. Executively produced by Zack Snyder, the movie will be set in the backdrop of a world stricken by a zombie plague with financial chaos all around. Taking advantage of the situation, a group of criminals attempts to pull off a heist by breaking into a bank vault to steal the fortune.

More on 'Army of Thieves'

While talking to Hollywood Reporter, Producer Deborah Synder dished on the premise of the upcoming heist movie and promises of an adventurous ride filled with thrill, comedy and dash of romance. Comparing the likes of The Italian Job and Ocean's Eleven, the producer stated that this movie is more of a heist movie with fewer zombies in it. She continued stating that the group of criminals in the movie will be seen taking advantage of the lawless and frenzied situation caused by the zombies to consolidate a huge sum of money from the bank.

IMAGE- Twitter