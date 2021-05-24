Army Officer Seeks Help From Sonu Sood For COVID Facility; Move Draws Flak From Top Brass

Amid the second COVID-19 wave which is wreaking havoc in the country, a Commanding Officer (CO) from an infantry battalion stationed in Jaisalmer sought help from actor Sonu Sood. The commanding officer wrote a heartwarming letter where he is requesting help to procure equipment for a COVID-19 facility to be set up by the army. However, this has resulted in a senior brass of the Army frowning at the act.

Army officer pens letter to Sonu Sood seeking help

In a letter dated May 13, the CO, Col Shiv Shankar Rathi requested the actor to help through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, to get certain equipment requested for a 200 bed COVID facility to be set up at their military station. The equipment that they required were 'four ICU beds, ten oxygen concentrators, ten jumbo oxygen cylinders, one X-ray machine, and two 15 KVA generator sets.'

Further, Rathi while concluding the letter wrote, "May we request to forward expression of interest to provide this critical medical equipment as part of Corporate Social Responsibility in this hour of need. for this noble cause, you will be recognised all over the country as you will be joining hands with the Indian army. to help soldiers and citizens. We will remain ever grateful to you for your generous act."

Even Indian Army shows more trust on Sonu Sood Sir.🙏#ModiAgainstNation pic.twitter.com/DQDfHgHXR3 — Anurag Rishi (@AnuragRishi5) May 23, 2021

According to several media reports, a senior officer in Army HQs New Delhi revealed that the letter was indeed written to Sonu Sood in over-enthusiasm. The senior officer reportedly received criticism for not funds allocated by the government and went up ahead to request help. Rathi in his defence said that his intentions were noble and for the benefit of the people.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, is all set to install oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh. . The first set is to be in Andhra Pradesh, first at Kurnool Government Hospital, after which another oxygen plant will be set up at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore. Sonu has already procured permission from the municipal commissioner, collector, and other relevant authorities to set up the plants. Speaking about the plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, the district collector S.Ramsundar Reddy IAS said, "We are really thankful to Sonu Sood for his humanitarian gesture." Adding to that, Sonu said, "This is the need of the hour to improve the health care, especially in the rural areas. I feel these plants will help the needy people to fight Covid -19 bravely."

(IMAGE: SONU_SOOD/Instagram/ @RAHUL_SAGGI/Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.