WATCH: Arnab's Facebook LIVE Minutes Before The Supreme Court's Sushant Case Verdict

Ahead of Supreme Court verdict in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of case against her related to Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide from Bihar Police to Mumbai Police, Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had expressed his faith in the voice of the people.

"This is the final leg of the campaign CBI for SSR, I truly believe, I pray, I said yesterday on air that CBI inquiry is instituted but the sham of a probe the lie of a probe, the motivated attempt of the Mumbai Police to put a shroud over the circumstances surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's murder, the tack is done away with. As important is it for a SC monitored CBI inquiry to come in, it is equally important for the Mumbai Police to learn its lessons and be told to leave sham of an inquiry and hand over all the evidence to an appropriate agency," Arnab said

Speaking about the campaign #CBIforSSR, Arnab Goswami said: "For a long time we have not seen a campaign of such level. I was speaking to a friend this morning, and he said that, what is truly inspiring is that one can put all the Police power, bureaucratic power, media power and political power on one side and you have people's support and belief on the other side, and the scale will always weigh in favour of the people. It's a big day personally for me, we have done many campaign against corruption, gender rights but this is the biggest campaign on justice."

Rhea's plea in top court

The top court had on August 11 reserved the verdict in the case. However, various investigations have revealed massive loopholes in the narrative of suicide presented by Mumbai Police in the matter. Arguing for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted in the top court that Rhea Chakraborty 'distanced his family from him'.

Rhea Chakraborty's counsel Shyam Divan informed the Supreme Court that the government of Maharashtra had filed an affidavit through the Investigating Officer and added that Rhea was in love with Sushant and is in severe trauma after his death.

While Bihar government's counsel Maninder Singh alleged that there is political pressure on the Mumbai police, Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the Bihar government's interest in the case is derived from the impending state assembly elections due later this year.

