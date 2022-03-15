After PM Modi hinted at a conspiracy to discredit 'The Kashmir Files' film, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami decoded the key aspects of his speech. During his address at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital earlier on Tuesday, the PM lashed out at the "ecosystem" for trying to discredit the aforesaid movie and lauded the latter for showing the truth which was being suppressed for years. Observing that such movies should be made more often, he opined, "The so-called flag-bearers of freedom of expression, the entire bogey is now perturbed".

Arnab Goswami remarked, "I think this was what the Prime Minister has said today. It takes the entire debate on Kashmir Files to another level. I think the choice of the words of the Prime Minister must be focused on here. Because what the Prime Minister has said that there has been a conspiracy over the last 5-6 days against this film. And he says it is not about a film. He said there is an attempt to discredit it. There is an attempt to conceal the truth. And he has said that this conspiracy is that of the ecosystem."

"And he calls upon all truth-seekers to ensure that the truth comes out. In fact, I think what the PM has done today is quite historic because he went on to say that the truth about the role of Mahatma Gandhi was not known to the world for years and decades in a way hinting that the Indian film industry did not do justice to it. And then said that when a foreigner came and made a film on Gandhi, at that point in time, people realised that Gandhi's contribution not only match but was perhaps greater than Martin Luther King and of Nelson Mandela," he elaborated.

He added, "And then he went on to say that why has there not been a film on the Emergency. Why has there not been a film on partition? He has clearly insinuated without putting in as many words, he obviously put a question mark on people who make films in India and who have been dominating the film industry in India for such a long time that for some reason is extremely uncomfortable in presenting the truth that is inconvenient to them."

About 'The Kashmir Files'

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.