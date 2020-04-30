WATCH: Arnab Goswami's Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, 'an Unrestrained Joy'

On Thursday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami paid homage to acclaimed actor and his friend Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. Recalling his fond memories with Kapoor in his early days in Mumbai, Arnab said he a genuine and warm man who always meant "joy, unrestrained joy". Arnab shared some of his most prized moments with the Bollywood veteran.

Here is Arnab Goswami's full tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

"Good evening and welcome. Rishi Kapoor went too soon, too suddenly, and just when we were waiting for yet another comeback from his, true to his cheerful and evergreen style. He was one of the first friends I made in Mumbai, where for many months he and I adjusted our morning routine, to make sure we were on adjacent treadmills at our local gym in Bandra. I was star-struck, but he was so genuine and so warm, he made you feel you knew him for a long time. What I liked the most about him was his feistiness. He has this unrestrainable vibe like even if the whole world wanted him to become more controllable or predictable, they would fail. And I think he enjoyed that, he enjoyed provoking, making the politically incorrect statements, the cheeky responses, that make you laugh and respond. I can tell you one other thing tonight, he was the most popular man at the salon I shared with him for a decade. Let me say this, Rishi Kapoor was JOY. Unrestrained joy. My last visual memory of him was at the Bangalore airport, with very trendy sunshades and a bright blue T-shirt, and I said: Sir, I think you can be the leading man again. And he said, bilkul taiyaar. Frankly, this week has been devastating. I don’t cover Bollywood so I don’t know filmstars personally. Borth Irfaan and Rishi were the two people I considered friends, they were on my mobile phone, and it's rare to have such friends of depth and honesty and shattering beyond words to lose them."

Legend lost

The beloved legend lost his two-year battle against cancer and passed away Thursday morning at 8:45 AM. Rishi Kapoor was a highly respected and adored figure in the Bollywood film industry, and several celebs attended his funeral to pay their last respects. He was cremated later in the evening.

