Arrested Raj Kundra’s Video With Kapil Sharma On ‘how To Make A Fortune’ Now Viral

In a big development on Monday, Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a porn films case. Following his arrest, an excerpt from comedian Kapil Sharma's 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, Sharma is seen asking Raj Kundra about his income. The question was asked when Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and her sister Shamita Shetty were guests on one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Viral video of Raj Kundra's 'income'

Kapil Sharma during his interaction with Raj Kundra had remarked how the latter was always spotted partying, playing football with film stars, traveling in a jet, taking his wife shopping, and doing leisure activities. Sharma then went on to ask Kundra about the money which he makes 'without doing anything'. All three guests laugh it off when Kapil Sharma asked the question. However, Shilpa Shetty Kundra then goes on to respond that her husband works really hard and sometimes for hours at a stretch.

Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 for revealing us the truth about Raj Kundra way back !!



For your records here’s the evidence ! #MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Kxhx44RbHO — Dr. Gouri Shankar 🇮🇳 (@Gracious_Gouri) July 20, 2021

Netizens react to Raj Kundra's old video

Following the revelation, netizens reacted to the video. Here are some reactions:

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

So we got the answer today for question asked by @KapilSharmaK9

long back in his show.#RajKundra pic.twitter.com/lap88RMPWM — Pranay Ajmera (@pranaysajmera) July 19, 2021

Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police

Kundra was arrested after he was summoned on Monday evening by the Mumbai crime branch. The Mumbai Police has revealed that he 'appears to be the main conspirator' in a case pertaining to the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps. In addition, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in a statement informed that Raj Kundra was being questioned in a case registered in February 2021.

"The case is related to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please,” said the statement," Nagrale said in a statement.

The case has been registered under Cr No 103/2021, u/s 292, 293, 420, 34 Indian Penal Code, u/s 67, 67A Information Technology Act, u/s 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, registered at Malwani police station on 4 February 2021. Earlier in June, Kundra has also filed for an anticipatory bail plea in an obscenity case, which was being probed by the cyber crime cell. The case relates to an FIR registered against 14 OTT platforms and web portals for obscene content in November 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.