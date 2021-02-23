Arshad Warsi Announces 'Bachchan Pandey' Wrap, Thanks 'talented' Cast And Crew

Arshad Warsi starrer Bachchan Pandey has completed its shoot. Arshad Warsi took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures from the film’s set. In his Instagram post, Arshad Warsi made sure to thank the entire cast and crew of the film.

Arshad Warsi announces Bachchan Pandey wrap

The film industry has slowly begun working under strict COVID-19 protocols. Many films which had to stop their shooting due to the pandemic are back to complete their schedules. One such film was the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Arshad Warsi in his latest Instagram post revealed that the Bachchan Pandey cast and crew have completed the film’s shoot. In this Instagram post, Arshad Warsi shared some never before stills from the Bachchan Pandey sets. In the first picture, Arshad and Akshay Kumar are sharing a laugh. While the remaining two pictures are of Warsi himself from the film’s set.

Along with this Instagram picture, Arshad Warsi wrote, “Wrapped up Bachchan Pandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented and really wonderful people”. He continued and thanked, “Kriti, Jacqueline, Akshay, Sajid, Farhad, and of course the crew. Thank you so much”. Take a look at Arshad Warsi’s Instagram post here.

Arshad Warsi’s Bachchan Pandey wrap up post was loved by his fans. One fan commented on the post and wrote, “Can’t wait”. While another fan wrote, “You are one of them. The most talented and wonderful person”. One fan also wrote that she is excited for the film. Take a look at all of these comments on Arshad Warsi’s Instagram post here.

Bachchan Pandey is an action drama film directed by Farhad Samji. The film was expected to release in 2020 but the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the film is slated to release on January 26, 2022. Just like Arshad Warsi, Bachchan Pandey cast member Kriti Sanon also announced the schedule wrap on Instagram. Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post here.

