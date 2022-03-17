Arshad Warsi Calls Munnabhai's 'Circuit' Character 'stupid'; Reveals Why He Chose The Film

Munnabhai MBBS (2003) is considered a classic among films released in the last two decades. Not only did the film establish Rajkumar Hirani's first steps to become one of the top filmmakers of the country but Munnabhai MBBS also brought Arshad Warsi back to the mainstream after a lull.

The actor went to be nominated for awards, winning one, and his character, Circuit, became massively popular and remains an iconic supporting character in the Hindi film industry.

However, Arshad believes that the role was 'stupid.' The Golmaal star shared that he agreed to do the movie only for Sanjay Dutt.

Here's why Arshad Warsi calls Munnabhai MBBS role 'stupid'

Arshad Warsi is currently in the news for the release of the movie Bachchhan Paandey where Akshay Kumar leads from the front. The 53-year-old was asked, in an interview with Indian Express, how important it was for him to know who the lead actor of the film was.

He replied that he had done Munnabhai MBBS only because of Sanjay Dutt. He shared that Rajkumar Hirani also knew that it was a 'stupid role.'

Arshad also revealed that it was the reason why veteran actor-director Makarand Deshpande had turned it down.

Arshad Warsi in Munnabhai franchise

Arshad played the role of the accomplice of Mumbai 'bhai' Munnabhai, played by Sanjay Dutt. The plot of the movie revolved around Munnabhai joining a medical college as a student through fraudulent means and then bringing about numerous changes among the people associated with it. Circuit was someone who would be there to make any arrangements that Munnabhai needed, including threatening anyone not adhering to Munnabhai's instructions, or giving him personal advice.

Arshad reprised the character in the sequel of the film Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), which was about Munnabhai turning to 'Gandhigiri', non-violent means, to help the family of a woman he loves.

Arshad Warsi in Bachchhan Paandey

In Bachchhan Paandey, Arshad enacts the role of the friend of Kriti Sanon's character. The duo set out for a dangerous task, as they intend to make a movie on the life of a gangster, played by Akshay Kumar. The film releases on

Friday.