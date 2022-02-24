Arshad Warsi Drops 'Golmaal' Meme On Russia-Ukraine War; Netizens Call It ‘insensitive’

Russia has appeared to start a war as the Russian military has entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south. Amid the ongoing crisis, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter and shared a meme on the Russia-Ukraine war. He dropped a funny scene from his film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen and Mukesh Tiwari. The actor likened it to the stance of France, Germany and the US on the ongoing conflict.

Arshad Wari received backlash for sharing the Golmaal meme in reference to Russia-Ukraine War

However, the actor is now facing flak for sharing the meme. A section of Twitter users was not amused by the actor's humour. A user commented, "I don’t think it’s time for a meme! Lives at stake." Another one wrote, "As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste, sir."

I don’t think it’s time for a meme! Lives at stake. — Syed Maheboob (@Maheboobsyed092) February 24, 2022

As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste sir. — CURRY for Goat PG (@amanBBP) February 24, 2022

A netizen chipped in, "Bro, keep your war memes in your drafts. Nobody’s laughing." Another one quipped, "Ukrainian people deserve empathy… Bollywood ki movie ni chal rahi udhar (It’s not a Bollywood film playing out there)."

how insensitive one can be? — Kyrylo #PrayForUkraine (@haryyaanvi) February 24, 2022

I get the comedy... the references but again this is no drill.. this is real time. There's a war going on somewhere out there — Dey (@RdDey) February 24, 2022

In bad taste , their are many who has been affected by these situations and you are making fun out of it — Tumul $ingH (@AkshayKumarStan) February 24, 2022

Russia invades Ukraine

As Russia ordered military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbas, explosions rocked several Ukrainian cities. Hundreds of Ukrainian service members are believed to have been killed in these explosions, Ukrainian officials say. Announcing a special military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the motive behind it was not to 'capture 'the Eastern European country but just to 'demilitarize'. Urging the Ukrainian troops in Donbas to give up their weapons and 'go home', Putin had said that the fight between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers was 'inevitable'. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tried to reach out to Putin via phone but did not get any answer. Ukraine has imposed a national emergency and shut down its entire airspace, citing 'potential hazard'.

War with Russia has loomed over Ukraine for more than eight years – from crippling cyber attacks to the seizure of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and the long-running conflict in the east that has claimed more than 14,000 lives. Various world leaders like United States' Joe Biden, United Kingdom's Boris Johnson, Australia's Scott Morrison, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier among others have expressed their concern over the deplorable condition in Ukraine and urged Russia to stop the military operations with immediate effects.

Arshad Warsi on the work front

For the unversed, Arshad Warsi will next be seen in Golmaal 5, alongside Ajay, Tusshar, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty had earlier confirmed that the sequel film will be made.

