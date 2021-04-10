Arshad Warsi Gets Inoculated, Says 'Vaccine Lagao Immunity Badhao'

Munna Bhai MBBS star Arshad Warsi is the latest actor to get a shot of the COVID vaccine. The Bollywood actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself after getting vaccinated.

Arshad Warsi takes first shot of COVID vaccine

Golmaal Again star Arshad Warsi has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have taken the COVID vaccine. While the number of coronavirus-positive cases is on a steep rise once again, several actors have been stressing the need to wear a mask at all times as well as take the vaccine if one is eligible. Warsi took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself after getting vaccinated and wrote, "Vaccine lagao immunity badhao...". The actor could be seen wearing a plain black shirt along with a pair of glasses and was smiling at the camera while flexing his arm.

Fans react

Arshad Warsi has a following of 726k people on Instagram and his latest post garnered close to 23k likes within a day of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor bombarded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons. While one fan wrote, "My favorite person", another person wrote, "Bhai ne bola karne ka, to karne ka...#munnaandcircuit."

Arshad Warsi in one of his recent Instagram posts revealed that the Bachchan Pandey cast and crew have completed the film’s shoot. In this Instagram post, Arshad Warsi shared some never before stills from the Bachchan Pandey sets with his co-actors from the film. His caption read, "Wrapped up Bachchan Pandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. Kriti, Jacqueline, Akshay, Sajid, Farhad & of course the crew.... thank you so much ðŸ™." Bachchan Pandey is an action drama film directed by Farhad Samji. The film was expected to release in 2020 but the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the film is slated to release on January 26, 2022.

Image Credits: Arshad Warsi Official Instagram Account

