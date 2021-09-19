Arshad Warsi Reacts To John Cena Sharing His Pic On Instagram, Says 'kicked About It'

Arshad Warsi was recently in the news after he posted two pictures of himself getting into shape for his next project. Although the actor's chiselled physique garnered much praise from his fans, it also caught professional wrestler John Cena's eye, who posted Arshad Warsi's picture on his Instagram account. The Bollywood actor is 'kicked' about his feature on the wrestler's account and took to Twitter to express his joy on Sunday.

Arshad Warsi reacts to John Cena posting his picture on Instagram

Arshad Warsi took to his Twitter account on Sunday to share his excitement after John Cena posted a picture of his physique on his Instagram account. The actor posted a screenshot of Cena's Instagram profile and wrote, "I am quite kicked about it". John Cena had earlier taken a screenshot of Arshad's post and uploaded it on his account.

John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it 😁 pic.twitter.com/5eoFWYVPLt — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

After Arshad Warsi posted the picture of himself gearing up and getting in shape for his next project, fans and followers went gaga over him and lauded him for his fitness journey. However, the actor believes he is far from being fit. He tweeted about the matter and he would speak about his fitness journey when he felt 'worthy' to do so. Addressing the press who wished to talk to him about his fitness journey he wrote, "I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun," (till then, I seek apologies).

To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun 🙏 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

In the picture the actor posted on his social media account, he mentioned that he had a long way to go. He wrote in the caption of the post, "Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project." Fans, colleagues and celebrities alike headed to the comments section of the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor's post and lauded him. Ranveer Singh left a comment that read, "Come onnnnn get itttt" and also added a fire emoticon for the actor. Riteish Deshmukh also believed the picture was 'incredible' and Arshad Warsi's Dhamaal co-star Ashish Chowdhry seemed to be taken by surprise by the picture and mentioned that the actor was 'looking good'.

Image: Instagram/@arshad_warsi, AP