Arshad Warsi Reflects On COVID-19 Lockdown, Hopes 'someday It'll All Be Behind Us'

Arshad Warsi has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps his fans entertained by regularly uploading posts and expressing his thoughts on various matters. The actor recently took to his social media handle and reflected on lockdown. He posted the thought with an encouraging caption, where he hoped that lockdown problems will be all behind us.

Arshad Warsi reflects on COVID-19 lockdown

Arshad Warsi stated in a recent tweet that last year, this week was our normal week and nobody knew about it. He also wrote in the caption of the post that “someday it will all be behind us”. Take a look at his tweet about the same below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Some day it’ll all be behind us... pic.twitter.com/ZmA9Xq0lde — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 7, 2021

Netizens react to Arshad Warsi's Coronavirus tweet

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of netizens flocked to the post and left their comments on and reactions on the same. A number of people online gushed to the post and supported the actor’s thoughts. Many people commented on the post that they are optimistic that things will get better. Several other fans stated in the comments section that they agree with the actor and are hopeful for the future. Check out some of the comments by several netizens o the post below.

It's very true — Ankita Kakadiya (@AnkitaKakadiya6) March 7, 2021

True that sir😇 — 𝕭 (@love_myself1020) March 7, 2021

A few other people sent the actor love and kind regards and left emoticons in the comment section of the post. Several others also wrote in the comments that they needed to see an encouraging message and praised the actor for doing so. Check out some of the comments by several netizens o the post below.

yes we were gripped on 12th March 2020 — Zee Shan (@zmms2004) March 7, 2021

Absolutely — NandiniRCP (@nandinircp) March 7, 2021

A few people on Twitter were however not very optimistic about the future. Several people stated in the comments that their businesses have suffered a lot due to the lockdown. Many other people stated in the comments that the lockdown forced them to see many hardships. Take a look at some of the comments on the actor’s post below.

Soon, we will see the week which will be out last ‘crisis week’ and after that we will only see growth, good health, passion, commitment and wellness for all. #health #SundayThoughts #wellness 😊😊 — Mehul Darooka (@mehuldarooka) March 7, 2021

I would like to remain optimistic, but the Pandemic has grossly impacted my business which had already hit a low post demonetisation. Wish we too had a Generous & Compassionate Leader like Joe Biden to bail us out. — vikas nandlal (@nandlalvikas) March 7, 2021

So many sad stories

May god ease our lives — Rubeens (@SajjadRubina) March 7, 2021

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

On another note, Arshad Warsi posted a picture with his family on Instagram. He captioned the post as, Thank you. Posted @withregram • @calligraphstudios “A family is one of nature's masterpieces. The basic connection between family will always be love and this family is one classic example. On this wonderful note i pen down a pencil sketch for this lovely family". Check out the post below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.