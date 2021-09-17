Arshad Warsi's Body Transformation Grabs Attention; Actor Says 'long Way To Go'

Fitness has become an important part of the life of most actors. Many of them are known to flaunt their fit physique in films or other ventures or be snapped while heading to the gym and the latest to join this list of stars is Arshad Warsi. The actor offered a rare glimpse into his workout routine by sharing that he was getting into shape for his next project.

The 53-year-old shared that there was 'still a long way to go.' But netizens and actor Ashish Chowdhry were impressed.

Arshad Warsi's transformation grabs attention

Arshad took to his Instagram handle to post two images. One was a side view of his physique and in the other, he seemed to be delighted to flex his muscles and looked bulkier in a black vest.

He, however, didn't reveal which project he was working on.

One of the comments was from his Dhamaal co-star Ashish Chowdhry, who seemed surprised and added that Arshad was 'looking good.'

Many of his fans and netizens also showered their love for the new look. They posted flame and love-struck emojis galore.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Munnabhai MBBS star is currently working on the second season of the series Asur. The thriller series, that had released last year, grabbed attention for its gripping plot and even won Arshad some awards. He had played the role of a forensic expert turned teacher in the series. He had shared a photo of the Ghats recently from Varanasi, where the shooting was going on, and sent out a good morning wish for his fans.

He is also working on the movie Bachchan Pandey. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie is being directed by Farhad Samji, who had directed Housefull 4 last year. The movie is gearing up to release on January 26, 2022.

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the Amazon Prime show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse. The actor worked with his Munnabhai franchise co-star Boman Irani in the comedy-based show which also featured Sunil Grover, among others.