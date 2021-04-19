Arshad Warsi's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The "Munnabhai" Actor's Filmography?

Arshad Warsi turns 53 today. Ever since his debut with the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, he has gone on to co-create several memorable characters such as Circuit from 'Munna Bhai', Manav for the Dhamaal film series, and Shammi Thakur in Welcome 2 Karachi. If you're someone who's a fan of Arshad Warsi's movies, the following quiz which is based on the several traits and arcs of the various characters in the films he has played thus far might be of interest to you. All one has to do is match the trait to the character arc that has been mentioned to one of the films that he has been a part of in the answers section. One can take Arshad Warsi's quiz and find out how well does one know the Bachchan Pandey star.

Arshad Warsi's birthday quiz:

1) His character lands in an economically backward region after being abducted and escorted by an extremist group. After finding out that there are more like him, he hatches a plan to free all of the hostages from the shackles of the group.

a) Welcome 2 Karachi

b) Ishqiya

c) Karishma .... The Miracle

d) Munnabhai MBBS

2) His character tends to marry women from all over the country in order to satisfy his monetary needs. The film in itself is based on a real-life scam that is carried out to this day.

a) Karishma ....... The Miracle

b) Fraud Saiyaan

c) Asur

d) Lage Raho Munna Bhai

3) He plays a trusted and devoted assistant to one of the most feared figures in the locality that the film is sent in. He, in fact, ultimately helps the figure in question mend his ways through morally questionable methods.

a) Munnabhai MBBS

b) Hulchul

c) Asur

d) Salaam Namaste

4) His character is at a war with a long-time district rival. In order to stop the feud, a police officer is sent down to the locales of his character. But, given that the inspector's moral quote is sort of questionable, things get all the more complicated.

a) Irada

b) Asur

c) Zila Ghaziabad

d) Munnabhai 3

5) One of Arshad Warsi's movies sees him as an attorney desperate for success who fights for the victims of a hit-and-run case. But, in order to secure the same, he will have to go up against a lawyer with decades of experience and deep pockets.

a) Jolly LLB

b) Bachchan Pandey

c) Tere Mere Sapne

d) Salaam Namaste

6) Arshad Warsi stars in this story of two rogues who fall in love with their friend's widow. However, things take a turn when the widow manipulates them into carrying out her bidding for her selfish gain.

a) Dedh Ishqiya

b) Isqiya

c) Bachchan Pandey 2

d) Jolly LLB 3

7) His character is an NIA officer whose services are solicited by the State CM following a mysterious bomb blast in a business tycoon's factory,

a) Irada

b) Dedh Ishqiya

c) Hulchul

d) None of the above

8) Arshad Warsi stars as a rogue again, who, this time around is running from the law. He and his fellow outlaw rogue end up taking refuge at the Majidabad, where they act on twisted plans and justify their means with the end.

a) None of the below

b) Irada 2

c) Karishma ..... The Miracle

d) Dedh Isqiya

9) Warsi and three other friends set off on a journey of finding a hidden treasure under an arrangement of trees that famously looks like an alphabet.

a) Total Dhamaal

b) Double Dhamaal

c) Dhamaal

d) None of the above

10) He and his three other on-screen friends play petty comments in this film which sees them taking asylum in the house of an elderly couple. The couple has a young neigbourther, who, the group of four consider worth pursuing as well.

a) Golmaal

b) Golmaal 2

c) Golmaal 3

d) None of the above

11) This film sees Warsi and two A-list actors play conmen who plan the biggest con of their lives thus far along with their respective girlfriends. The con that is being planned, will pit the three couples against two dreaded gangsters

a) Lage Raho Munna Bhai

b) Pagalpanti

c) Hulchul

d) Munnabhai 3.

12) This film sees Arshad Warsi as an officer who is stuck with a case of a supposed unfaithful husband and is given the responsibility of getting to the bottom of it.

a) Golmaal

b) Golmaal Returns

c) Fraud Saiyaan 2

d) None of the above

13) This film sees Arshad Warsi as an aspiring real-estate investor who falls prey to a cunning conman. The film essentially sees him and his three on-screen friends avenge the conman for what he has done.

a) Fraud Saiyaan 2

b) Golmaal 3

c) Dedh Isqiya

d) Double Dhamaal

14) This film sees Arshad Warsi as a special-needs individual who, along with three other similar people, tries to figure out the whereabouts of his abducted doctor with the help of a television host.

a) Krazzy 2

b) Krazzy 3

c) Krazzy 4

d) Krazzy 5

15) This film sees him as an upstanding ACP who vows to eradicate every instance of crime from Uttar Pradesh when he is appointed as the SSP of Lucknow. His first target is a well-connected mob boss, who is also a source of conflict in the film.

a) Sehar

b) Kehar

c) Lehar

d) Teher

Answers: 1-a, 2-b, 3-a, 4-c, 5-a, 6-b, 7-a, 8-d, 9-c, 10-a, 11-b, 12-b, 13-d, 14-c, 15-a