On the occasion of Arshad Warsi's birthday, the actor received tons of heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans. His wife, Maria Goretti, too, had a special wish for him as she posted an unseen video of them together from the past.

There were many celebrity artists and fans who reacted to Maria Goretti's video and expressed their amazement at watching the duo's throwback video together. Take a look at the video clip and the reactions Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti's throwback look prompted online.

Maria Goretti's birthday wish for her husband Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi's wife, Maria Goretti recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short glimpse of her past interview in which she was seen interacting with Arshad Warsi on TV. The video depicted a 15-second long moment of Maria taking Arshad Warsi's interview for MTV in which they can be seen sitting together around huge rocks while sporting white outfits. In the caption, Maria penned a note revealing how they were pretending to be strangers and expressed her grief on just having this clip of their interview.

The caption read, "You know this guy right ...Today he turns a year wiser and even more nicer ....Flashback of when I used to be an @mtvindia VJ and interviewed @arshad_warsi asking him questions like I did not know him at all. The sad bit, this is all I have of that interview ...(sic)"

Numerous celebrity artists namely Cyrus Sahukar, Tisca Chopra, Mini Mathur, Mukti Mohan, Tannaz Irani and more took to Maria Goretti's latest Instagram post and dropped in their reactions to the video. While many of them wished Arshad a happy birthday, the others were left stunned watching the duo together and asked them to find the clip to the full interview. Even the fans swamped the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis while expressing their love for the couple. Take a look-

(Image: @arshad_warsi/Instagram)