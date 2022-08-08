Arslan Goni Reacts To Wedding Rumours With Sussanne Khan; 'don’t Know Who Spoke About It'

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan's relationship has been much talked about, and recent reports had suggested that the two were all set to get married soon. However, Arslan quashed these rumours and appeared rather amused by such statements making rounds. Talking to Hindustan Times, Goni said that he doesn't like to divulge details about his personal life, further joking that he also wants to know who decided to get them married.

Arslan, who recently came back after vacationing with Sussanne in California, mentioned that he's not answerable to anyone about his personal life, adding that he's doing well on both personal and professional fronts.

Arslan Goni reacts to wedding rumours with Sussanne Khan

Laughing off the marriage rumours, Arslan mentioned," I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this”. He continued, "I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kahan…. I have no zero comments on that."

Stating that he's a private person, who doesn't even like discussing his personal matters with his friends, Arslan added, "And anyway, there are so many chatters around my personal life."

"My personal life is good, and so is my work life. At the same time, I am trying to hide anything. I am not answerable to anybody about my personal life. But I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something," he maintained.

He concluded that as of now, he aims to focus on his work, which includes a remake of Fauda. Meanwhile, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan is dating musician Saba Azad.

(Image: @suzkr/Instagram)