Art Director Nitin Desai's Last Designed Lalbaugcha Raja's Pandal Unveiled | Watch

The first look of Lord Ganesha's idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, was unveiled in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations in Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja's pandal marked late art director Nitin Desai's last design before he breathed his last in August. He died by suicide at his N.D. Studio in Karjat, Maharashtra.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 festival will begin on September 19.

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on September 15.

Nitin Desai led work on the Lalbaugcha Raja set for 2023 before he died in August.

Late Nitin Desai's last designed Lalabaugcha pandal unveiled

The first glimpse of the Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday, September 15, for devotees of Lord Ganesha. This year, the 10-day festival will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest mandals in Mumbai attracting thousands of devotees including celebrities and politicians. This is one of the last designed sets by the later Art Director Nitin Desai.

Nitin Desai had created sets for popular Bollywood films including Jodhaa Akbar, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Lagaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. He was also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Art Direction and the Filmfare Best Art Direction Award during his time in the entertainment industry.

Nitin Desai's death

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found hanging at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police official said. "Desai's body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at the N D Studios," Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. Desai's company ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had defaulted on a ₹ 252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the NCLT had initiated insolvency proceedings against it. Edelweiss ARC, in a statement, had denied that any undue pressure was put on Desai for loan recovery.

