Arun Bali Passes Away: Neena Gupta, Abhishek Bachchan And Many More Express Grief

Veteran actor Arun Bali, known for his prominent roles in films like 3 idiots, PK, and more, passed away on October 7 in Mumbai.

The 79-year-old actor was suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis. After the news of his tragic demise broke on social media, several stars offered condolences.

Early this year, the actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital after he was diagnosed with the disease. Days after the actor was diagnosed with neuromuscular disease, rumours were rife that his son Ankush Bali had abandoned him. However, later his son refuted such rumours during an interview with Hindustan Times.

Bollywood stars pay tribute to Arun Bali

Scores of Bollywood stars mourned to the death of the actor while offering many offered their prayers for the family. Veteran actor Neena Gupta who had starred with the late actor in the latest release Goodbye and Parampara, paid tribute while recalling her working experience.

Neena took to Instagram and posted a picture with Arun Bali from the first day of her shoot with the star on Parampara sets. The show which aired in 1994, also starred Anil Dhawan, Mohan Bhandari, Richa, Firdaus Dadi, Ashwini Bhave, and Prabha Sinha.

The picture shows Arun Bali in an orange robe, while Neena Gupta can be seen sitting next to him. "Goodbye, #ArunBali My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye,” Neena wrote.

Followed by Neena was actor Abhishek Bachchan who sent his prayers to the family and considered himself fortunate to have shared the screen space with the late star. "Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several films. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 7, 2022



Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a picture of Bali on Twitter and called it a "great loss to the T.V. & film industry."

"Sad to know about the demise of veteran actor & a great human being #ArunBali Ji who was not keeping well for some time. My heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones. A great loss to the T.V. & film industry," he wrote.

Posting a picture from the shooting spot for the film Goodbye, actor Nilu Kohli who had shared screen space with the actor recently, wrote, "What a day you chose to go Bali Saab, as I fondly called Aroon Bali Ji. Today your film GOODBYE releases!! I thought I would post this picture with something really happy but uparwala has his ways. I am going to miss you and like how!! GOODBYE AROON BALI JI.Rest in peace Sir."

IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan/NeenaGupta001/Twitter/ArunBali