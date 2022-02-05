Veteran actor Arun Bali who has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2002 film Aankhen, was admitted to the Hiranandani hospital in January as he was going through a neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis.

Recently, Arun Bali's son Ankush Bali updated fans about his health condition and revealed that his father is out of danger and has been discharged. He further slammed netizens who accused him of abandoning his dad and dismissed such rumors.

Arun Bali slams netizens who accused him of abandoning his father

Ankush Bali opened up about his father's health and slammed those who accused him of abandoning his dad. He further rubbished the rumors of leaving his father at the hospital and clarified that he does not seek any financial help for his treatment. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arun said-

“I heard that I have left my father in the hospital to rot, that he doesn’t have money and barely makes his meals. Some YouTuber put a video. I wanted to bash him. There were rumors that I was taking (financial) help from someone. My father has worked his entire life and saved up so there’s no such problem. Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him. Those who doubt me, I don’t care about them.”

Ankush also opened up about his father's health, adding to which he says-

" He was on ventilators for two days. (But) He sailed through. So there was not much of a problem. He is weak, nothing else to worry about. There was slurring which has improved a lot. We will be admitting him again for the same treatment"

Arun Bali's Filmography

Arun Bali made his TV debut in the year 1989 with Doosra Kewal. After which he has starred in numerous television serials and films, and is best known for playing the grandfather in the popular long-running Hindi serial, Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan. He immortalised the character of King Poros in the early 90s period drama Chanakya. He is also best known for his roles in films like 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and many others. He last appeared in the 2019 period-drama film Panipat as Ala Singh.

Image: Instagram@arun_k_bali