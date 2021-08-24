Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: Hema Malini Pays Homage To Former Finance Minister

Veteran actor Hema Malini remembered former finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary on Tuesday. Paying condolences on the politician's second death anniversary, Hema took to her Twitter handle, where she called Jaitley her 'friend and mentor', and described him as an exceptional human being, leader, Parliamentarian, administrator and Padma Vibhushan awardee. Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 24, 2019.

Hema Malini pays homage to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

Remembering her former fellow political party delegate, Malini posted two tweets, mentioning, "I truly miss you and your guidance Arun Ji! Will always remember you with respect and affection as someone who was my mentor and friend in my political career".

Remembering friend & mentor in politics, exceptional human being, leader, Parliamentarian, administrator , Padma Vibhushan, Shri Arun Jaitley Ji, on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/IOTvE4qTFE — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 24, 2021

I truly miss you and your guidance Arun ji! Will always remember you with respect and affection as someone who was my mentor and friend in my political career🙏 pic.twitter.com/tqQNrcOGiO — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 24, 2021

BJP Leaders Remember Former Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders remembered the 66-year-old Minister. Honouring his life, Sitharaman Tweeted, "Remembering Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "An amiable, gentle guide who is missed immensely. A friend to all. Had broad strong shoulders to bear challenges. His quick grasp of matters was admired by many".

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, shared on Twitter, "Humble Greetings to Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley Ji on Memorial Day". While, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted, "A legal luminary, an orator par excellence and an outstanding Parliamentarian, his contribution in India's growth journey has been invaluable".

National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, wrote, "Unforgettable personality… Multi-talented personality… Tribute to Shri Arun Jaitley Ji". Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, wrote, "My tributes to able administrator, exceptional orator, Late Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. His paramount contribution in “Inclusive Development” of the country will be remembered forever.".

Remembering Shri Arun Jaitley. An amiable, gentle guide who is missed immensely. A friend to all. Had broad strong shoulders to bear challenges. His quick grasp of matters was admired by many. 🙏🏽 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 24, 2021

Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary.

My respectable Pranaam to him. pic.twitter.com/G86XdQqMtM — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 24, 2021

The void created by the absence of a very dear friend is hard to fill & difficult to come to terms with.



I join his family & countless admirers in remembering Sh Arun Jaitley Ji on his 2nd death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/MvO7FNkQwD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021

Born on 28 December 1952, Arun Jaitley first became a Cabinet Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government in 2000. He then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he was elected as the Finance Minister but opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. He was also a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India.

On January 26, 2020, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest honour, in the field of Public Affairs.

(IMAGE- PTI)