Arunachal Pradesh Police Extend 'full Support' To Cast And Production Team Of 'Bhediya'

After the entire cast of Bhdeiya including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot, the team has now received a special message from the state’s police administration. Deputy Inspector General of Police Madhur Verma took to Twitter and shared a picture with the lead pair of the film while assuring them full support so that the team can shoot the film smoothly.

Arunachal Pradesh police assure full support to the Bhediya team

Extending his support on behalf of the entire police administration of Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur wrote, “#ArunachalPradesh police also extends full support to the cast and production team of #Bhediya movie. Wish you all the success for the movie.” Earlier, apart from the CM, the star cast also met Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate affairs, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay. Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like Bala and Made In China. Bhediya will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

Read: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Meet Arunachal Pradesh CM Ahead Of 'Bhediya' Shoot In State

Read: Varun Dhawan Shares Pictures As Team 'Bhediya' Meets Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

#ArunachalPradesh police also extends full support to the cast and production team of #Bhediya movie.



Wish you all the success for the movie. https://t.co/lgbryNklWs pic.twitter.com/oA9CO68tKx — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) March 7, 2021

Apart from meeting the political bigwigs, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sports, AYUSH, and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, was delighted with the arrival of Bollywood stars to his state as well. The leader conveyed his gratitude to the team, even adding that he will pray for the movie to become a ‘big hit.’ On March 3, the Coolie No 1 actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of what his character in Bhediya would sound like. In the video, one can see that Dhawan, who will be playing a werewolf in the film, is about to enter his private jet and leave for the state, but not before howling for the camera.

Pleased to meet Bollywood Star Shri @Varun_dvn Ji & @kritisanon Ji and their team during their call on. They are in Arunachal to shoot for the movie #BHEDIYA. Happy to know they are enjoying their time here and are keen on promoting #Arunachal as popular film destination. pic.twitter.com/MXcmoIRjSL — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 3, 2021

Sir it was lovely to meet and interact with you. Very happy that #arunachalpradesh is the location of #bhediya https://t.co/DQkmbgG8pF — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 3, 2021

Good to see Bollywood stars in my beautiful State of Arunachal Pradesh. My best wishes to @Varun_dvn @kritisanon @amarkaushik and team for the movie #Bhediya. We will pray and watch the film to make it a big hit!@BeingSalmanKhan has also planned to shoot in Arunachal Pradesh! https://t.co/aFitFvMVvZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, other than Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Read: Varun Dhawan And Parineeti Chopra React To Chrissy Teigen Grooving On 'Jaaneman Aah'

Read: 'Bhediya' Star Varun Dhawan Replies To Rijiju's 'pleased To See B'wood Stars In Arunachal'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.