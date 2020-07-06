Arundathi Nag's 'Paa', 'Dil Se', Other Bollywood Films To Add To Your Watchlist

Arundathi Nag is an Indian actor who is also known for her theatre appearances. For over 25 years now, she has been acting in multilingual theatre works in India. Arundathi Nag made her movie debut in 1979 with 22 June 1897, a Marathi film based on the British rule era. Later after almost 20 years, the star made her Bollywood debut in 1998. Check out Arundathi Nag's Bollywood films to add your watchlist.

Paa

Paa is a comedy and drama flick inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film Jack. Helmed by R. Balki, the movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film follows the relationship of a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria and his parents.

Here, Amitabh Bachchan plays the kid diagnosed with progeria and Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan play his parents. Amitabh Bachchan received his third National Film Award for Best Actor at the 57th National Film Awards for his performance in Paa. Whereas, Arundathi Nag was awarded the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress as she played Vidya Balan's mother.

Dil Se

Dil Se is a Bollywood classic directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The film also marks Preity Zinta's debut role in a supporting role. Based on the India Pakistan war phase, Dil Se is noted as the final installment of Ratnam's thematic trilogy that consists of Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995). As per reports, though Dil Se received a poor box office response in India, it found success overseas.

Chaurahen

Helmed by Rajshree Ojha, Chaurahen features Zeenat Aman, Roopa Ganguly, Soha Ali Khan and Kiera Chaplin in the leading roles. The drama flick is based on four short stories of eminent Hindi novelist Nirmal Verma. The movie was released on March 16, 2012, and received mixed reviews.

Ek Alag Mausam

Ek Alag Mausam is a short drama film directed by K. P. Sasi. The film stars Nandita Das, Anupam Kher and Rajit Kapur in the lead roles. Renuka Shahane, Arundathi Nag, Sreelatha and Sally Dynevor are in the supporting roles. Ek Alag Mausam follows the life of story of Aparna Verma, an HIV patient who divorces her husband after knowing about his affair and struggles to start a new life.

