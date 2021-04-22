Arushi Nishank And Himansh Koli's 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' Song To Release Tomorrow

Arushi Nishank, the daughter of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, will be seen in a music video titled Wafa Na Raas Aayee. She recently announced her Bollywood debut Tarini in association with T-Series. T-Series produced the video, which features her alongside actors Himansh Kohli and Rohit Suchanti from the film Yaariyan. It will be available on T-Series' official YouTube channel on April 23. Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to Wafa Na Raas Aaye, and Ashish Panda has directed the song, which was shot in Kashmir. Arushi Nishank shared the animated poster of the song on her Instagram account on April 22, 2021, and captioned it by saying, “Dastan-e-ishq mein dard bada hain.. #WafaNaRaasAayee releasing tomorrow at 11 AM”.

Wafa Na Raas Aayi song poster release

Arushi Nishank, who is a Kathak dancer, said that they would wake up early in the morning to shoot for the song as they were shooting in Srinagar and wanted to avoid the snowfall, Free Press noted. She continued by saying that even though the conditions were tough and it was a lot of hard work, she put in her all especially as this was her first song. Having supportive and talented co-stars around her whom she could learn from also helped her a lot, she said in the interaction. She called the song a very beautiful song that spoke of love and loss. She revealed that she loved working on every aspect of the song and wished the audience would love it as well.

Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the song, said in the same interaction that the song was simple and melodious and was bound to touch the hearts of people. He appreciated the work that was done by Jubin Nautiyal as well as the actors involved in the project. He said he was sure about the success of the song, as per reports by the same portal.