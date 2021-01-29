Arvind Joshi' Funeral: Sharman Joshi And Rohit Roy Arrive At The Cemetery

The death of Gujarati theatre actor veteran Arvind Joshi, 84, has left a void in the industry. The actor passed away on January 29, 2021, at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The actor’s last rites will be held today itself at a cemetery in Mumbai. Pictures of Rohit Roy and Sharman Joshi arriving for Arvind’s at last rites has been making rounds on the internet.

In the pictures shared by Paparazzi Yogen Shah, one can notice Rohit Roy and Sharman Joshi arriving at the cemetery. In the picture, Sharman Joshi can be seen putting his head down as he enters the gate. He can be seen donning a white shirt and blue jeans. He also opted for brown shoes and a mask. Rohit Roy, on the other hand, can be seen sporting an all-white shirt and pant along with flip flops and sunglasses.

The post also read, “Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi at last rites of legendry Gujrati theatre artist Arvind Joshi. Father of Sharman Joshi & Father in law of Rohit Roy”. Take a look at the post below.

Talking to The Indian Express, Arvind’s sister-in-law Sarita Joshi revealed that the veteran actor passed away due to age-related issues. She also added that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. The cremation of Arvind Joshi will be held at Mumbai’s Vile Parle Crematorium on the afternoon of January 29, 2021. The actor is survived by his wife and two children, Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy. Mansi Roy is married to actor Rohit Roy. Arvind Joshi was the brother-in-law of Sarita Joshi and uncle of Ketki Dave.

About Arvind Joshi

Actor Arvind Joshi was well-known for his work on the Gujarati stage than in films. He made his acting debut with the movie titled Chundadi Chokha that released in 1961. The film was helmed by Ratilal Hemchand Punatar and also starred Manher Desai, Nirupa Roy in crucial roles. Arvind Joshi has also acted in several movies such as Apmaan Ki Aag, Sholay, Zunz Tujhi Majhi, Ittefaq, Kharidar, Pyaar Ka Toofan, Uddhar, Thikana, Chhota Aadmi, Naam and many more. He was also the assistant director for the movie titled Ittefaq.

