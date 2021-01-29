Arvind Joshi's Demise: Paresh Rawal Pays Tribute, Recalls His Performances In Films

Actor Sharman Joshi’s father and theatre artist Arvind Joshi breathed his last on January 29 at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran artist was 84 when he passed away due to age-related health issues. Legendary actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter and offered his condolence to the family of the deceased and paid tribute to the stalwart and called his demise as “Irreparable loss to Indian theatre.”

Paresh Rawal pays tribute to Arvind Joshi

Mourning the demise of the theatre artist, the actor wrote, “Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief, we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI.” Writer Mayur Puri also condoled the death of the veteran theatre artist. He tweeted, "Oh! A sad sad day indeed. What a legend #ArvindJoshi was! One of the first people in Mumbai to help/ encourage me as a writer. I'm heartbroken. Deepest condolences, @TheSharmanJoshi. So sorry for your loss! #TheatreLegendArvindJoshi."

Arvind Joshi’s sister-in-law told the Indian Express informed about the demise and said that Arvind passed away early morning on January 29. She further informed that he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues and died peacefully in his sleep. Arvind Joshi is a well-known personality in the Gujarati theatre and film circuit. He also featured in some of the prominent Hindi films like Apmaan Ki Aag (1990), Sholay (1975), and Ittefaq (1969). He made his acting debut with the film Chundadi Chokha that released in the year 1961. The film was directed by Ratilal Hemchand Punatar and starred Manher Desai, Nirupa Roy in lead roles. The actor has also acted in several films such as Zunz Tujhi Majhi, Pyaar Ka Toofan, Ittefaq, Kharidar, Thikana, Chhota Aadmi, Uddhar, Naam, and much more. He was also the assistant director for the film Ittefaq. The actor was last seen in the film Jagat Jogini Maa Khodiyar that released in the year 2006. The film was directed by Amar Solanki and also starred Dhruv Joshi, Sati Joshi in lead roles.

