Arvind Kejriwal Flags Off 'Desh Ke Mentor' Initiative, Sonu Sood Gives A Shout Out

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government started the 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme that is aimed to mentor government school children by citizens who are successful in their respective fields. The Delhi government had roped in actor Sonu Sood who has become a household name and a youth icon because of his humanitarian work. The actor took to his Twitter handle and reacted to a post by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who flagged off the initiative.

The 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme entails adopting one to 10 government school students who can be mentored by citizens who are successful in their respective fields. While flagging off the initiative, Arvind wrote, “If our children get better guidance in school itself then they can win the world. The country's mentor scheme has started in government schools of Delhi from today. My appeal to all the youth, definitely to connect with the children as a mentor, help them to lead towards a bright future."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stars Desh Ke Mentor initiative

Sonu reacted to the post and wrote how this initiative is important to help the children. “The aim is to teach every child, to reach their dreams Let's together become a mentor to the needy children of the country. India will read, only then India will grow.” Earlier, Sonu had shared his thoughts on the programme and had said that whenever someone talks about education, they talk about Delhi. This initiative has been launched to improve the education standard. In this initiative, many people will guide students by becoming their mentors. Through this platform, a person can become a mentor for a minimum of two and a maximum of ten students. A total of three lakh mentors will be involved in this initiative.

स्कूल में ही हमारे बच्चों को बेहतर मार्गदर्शन मिले तो वो दुनिया जीत सकते हैं। आज से दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में देश के मेंटर योजना शुरु हो गई है।



सभी युवाओं से मेरी अपील, एक मेंटर के तौर पर बच्चों के साथ ज़रुर जुड़ें, उज्जवल भविष्य की तरफ़ ले जाने में उनकी मदद करें। pic.twitter.com/pkJ3JQhtwe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2021

CM Kejriwal had earlier thanked Sonu Sood for getting associated with them for such an initiative. According to ANI, the minister had said, “We are thankful to Sonu Sood for taking out time from his busy schedule. He is an inspiration for the entire country. Thousands reach out to him for help. This is a sort of miracle that he has been doing what so many governments have not been able to do. We had a long chat about his work and shared the work of the Delhi government with him."

(Image: PTI/Twitter/ArvindKejriwal)