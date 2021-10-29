Quick links:
Image: PTI
Republic Media Network has accessed the 5-page order copy of the Bombay High Court allowing bail to Aryan Khan and two others accused in the NCB's Cordelia cruise drug bust case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been granted bail against a bond of Rs 1 Lakh each besides one or more surety.
As per the bail order accessed by Republic, all three accused will have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court and are not allowed to leave the country without prior permission. The court also prohibits them from indulging in activities similar to those, regarding which the cases have been registered against them. Besides this, Aryan Khan and the co-accused will need to attend the NCB summons each Friday between 11 am to 2 pm.
The bail order states that the Narcotics Control Bureau is straight away entitled to cancellations of the bail, in case any of the conditions are violated.
Aryan Khan's legal team will now produce this order in the Special NDPS Court for completing other formalities. Following that, Aryan Khan can step out of jail by Friday evening itself.
233100036422021_3 by Republic World on Scribd
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.