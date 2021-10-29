Republic Media Network has accessed the 5-page order copy of the Bombay High Court allowing bail to Aryan Khan and two others accused in the NCB's Cordelia cruise drug bust case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been granted bail against a bond of Rs 1 Lakh each besides one or more surety.

As per the bail order accessed by Republic, all three accused will have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court and are not allowed to leave the country without prior permission. The court also prohibits them from indulging in activities similar to those, regarding which the cases have been registered against them. Besides this, Aryan Khan and the co-accused will need to attend the NCB summons each Friday between 11 am to 2 pm.

The bail order states that the Narcotics Control Bureau is straight away entitled to cancellations of the bail, in case any of the conditions are violated.

Conditions for the bail granted to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha

They shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the case stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act They shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities They cannot call any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication They shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court They neither personally nor through anyone can attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence They shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately They shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media They shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge If the accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating Officer They shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm They shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause They shall not in any manner try to delay the trial. They shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB

Aryan Khan's legal team will now produce this order in the Special NDPS Court for completing other formalities. Following that, Aryan Khan can step out of jail by Friday evening itself.

Aryan Khan's bail order

