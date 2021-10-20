Aryan Khan & 2 Others' Bail Pleas Rejected In Drugs Case; SRK's Son Moves Bombay HC

Update:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Manshinde has moved Bombay High Court to seek relief for his client after the NDPS Court rejected the bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, sources informed.

A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The court also rejected the bail applications of the two other accused, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The order was pronounced by Special Judge VV Patil.

Following this, Aryan Khan's legal team informed that they would move Bombay High Court for relief after receiving the certified copy of the order. The lawyers of the other two accused- Merchant and Dhamecha- will also follow suit. Advocate Ali Kashif Khan appearing for Munmun Dhamecha also confirmed that the lawyers have applied for the certified copy of the order.

Speaking to the media, Advocate Ali Kashif Khan said, "All lawyers will be moving High Court. We are waiting to get a copy of the order in hand."

According to Aryan Khan and two others' bail plea orders accessed by Republic Media Network, the bail application of all three accused stands rejected. "Accordingly, Bail applications are disposed of," the order said.

Earlier in the day, the NCB had submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court in which drugs-related chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a 'debut actress' were allegedly found.

The NCB had accused Aryan Khan and his two companions of being a part of an international drug trafficking racket. "I have shown the Whatsapp chat, and in this Whatsapp chat, there is a specific referring of bulk quantity (of drugs). There are other Whatsapp chats I don't want to reveal in the open court but there is an exchange of foreign transactions which refers to hard drugs. The chats, if see minutely, it will be known why the investigation is important and releasing these accused will influence the probe in the case," ASG Anil Singh had argued in an earlier hearing.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

Aryan Khan and Arbaz Merchant are currently lodged in the Arthur jail., He, along with seven other accused, were nabbed from a Goa-bound cruise ship. In total, 20 arrests have been made in the case. Aryan Khan was detailed by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after NCB's raid on Goa-bound cruise ship busted the drug party. He was arrested on October 3 and was remanded to anti-drug agency's custody till October 4, which was extended till October 7. After this, he was sent to judicial custody.