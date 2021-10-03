Aryan Khan Arrested: Five Bollywood Actors Embroiled In Controversies Surrounding Drugs

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the NCB on Sunday arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others after a 22-hour long investigation under section 27 of the NDPS Act. The NCB detained Aryan Khan and seven others after a high-profile drug party was busted by NCB officials posing as undercover agents on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. Acting on a tip-off, NCB conducted the raid on the cruise where the party began mid-sea and seized drugs including cocaine, hashish, MD and others following which the Bollywood actor's son and others were brought to the NCB's office in Mumbai in the late hours of Saturday.

Divulging details of the bust, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were being interrogated in connection to the alleged rave party.

Now, amid the recent scandal, involving Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, here are five infamous incidents involving Bollywood stars.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s star daughter Sara was also involved in a shocking controversy in 2020 when she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the probe into the drug nexus associated with Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB had confirmed that Sara Ali Khan's name had emerged during Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation, in relation to a complaint lodged by SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa about a 2019 Bollywood party.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by the NCB in relation to a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was questioned for nearly six hours during which she had denied consuming drugs.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was another Bollywood star who was summoned by the NCB after evidence of Bollywood-drug nexus emerged in 2020 following the probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the interrogation, Padukone admitted to the chats on drugs with her manager Karishma Prakash. Both Deepika and Karishma were confronted at the NCB office and were questioned about their chats from 2017. Padukone and Prakash were confronted with their chats from October 2017, where the former is seen asking for ‘maal’ and 'hash' from 'K.'

Rana Daggubati

Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on September 8. Daggubati was summoned by the ED due to his connection with the 2017 Tollywood Drug Scam. Apart from Rana Daggubati, several other South Indian film industry celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Teja were summoned by the agency in the drug case. According to reports, the Bahubali actor had not appeared before the excise special investigation team (SIT) in 2017. Moreover, the excise department investigation did not name any actors in the chargesheet due to a lack of evidence. The agency has summoned the celebrities to appear for questioning from September 2 to 22.

Rakul Preet

South Indian actress Rakul Preet was also embroiled in a drug controversy. During her NCB questioning, she claimed that the drugs recovered from her residence belong to Rhea Chakraborty. She had claimed that Rhea would get drugs delivered to her residence, adding that the stash recovered from her home was not hers, sources said.

(Image: Instagram/Republic)