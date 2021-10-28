Quick links:
Image: ANI
KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali were two of the 27 independent witnesses who were part of the NCB raid led by Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 2. KP Gosavi's 'selfie' with Aryan Khan after his arrest and escorted Aryan to NCB office was also allegedly spotted arranging a phone call between Aryan and someone at the NCB office on October 2 had gone viral. NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP in the Mumbai cruise drug bust - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links.
Independent witness in Mumbai cruise drug bust, KP Gosavi arrested in 2018 fraud case https://t.co/E2LL38xeX1— Republic (@republic) October 28, 2021
Briefing about Gosavi's arrest, Pune police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta revealed, "We have detained KP Gosavi. He did not surrender. we detained him based on intelligence. He will be presented in court post-lunch". Gosavi was booked in a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune city under IPC section 419, 420 and relevant sections of IT act. In 2019, Pune city police had declared him wanted in the case and he was missing since then only to resurface on October 2. Recently, a look out order was issued against him and 4 police teams were on his tail.
Speaking exclusively to Republic, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta added that several teams were formed by the Pune Police that was investigating Gosavi's 2019 cheating case. 'He has been absconding for two years and we found him a few days ago and now the pre-arrest formalities have been completed,' revealed the commissioner.
Kiran Gosavi was detained by the Pune police in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. Before his detained, Gosavi had said that 'at least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me'. He was only spotted during the cruise raid as an NCB witness.
At least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me. At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding(to release CDR & chats of Prabhakar Sail). Once his reports come out everything will clear: Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
The special crime branch of Pune arrested KP Gosavi in a 2018 cheating case. KP Gosavi was seen in a viral picture when Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai Drug Bust case. Moreover, the informant's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, who is another witness in the case, recently alleged he heard talks of Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza related to an Rs 18 crore deal in a drugs bust. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be handed over to Wankhede, he alleged.
#BREAKING | Pune police arrests NCB's independent witness, Kiran Gosavi in connection with a 2018 cheating case.— Republic (@republic) October 28, 2021
Tune in to Republic TV for latest updates - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/9Q8GYGpkpJ
The Bombay High Court had adjourned the bail hearing of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the drugs bust case. The case will be heard at 3 PM today.
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister and advocate Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday lodged complaints against Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik. Earlier, she had accused Malik of illegally taking her photographs from her social media and distributing them on print and electronic media. Yasmeen has lodged the complaints at Oshiwara police station and with the NCW under sections 499 & 500 pertaining to defaming a woman. Meanwhile, Malik has been launching back to back allegations against Wankhede.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh on Wednesday said that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will continue to be the head investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He also informed that no proof has been found against him.
Wankhede was questioned for three hours by the NCB over the allegations against him and filed a 7-page reply, supporting his family and denying all the claims against him, sources said. He submitted the documents related to the case sought by the NCB and the agency has sought that notices also be served to witnesses Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of bail petition of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to October 28, Thursday. The case will be heard today at 3 pm. The hearing started on Tuesday and in two days, lawyers of Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan Khan and Munmun Dhamecha argued their cases. ASG Anil Singh for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will respond to the arguments today.
In the last argument, Senior counsel Amit Desai, presenting Arbaaz Merchant, rejected the conspiracy angle. He said that the three accused were charged with sections 20 (B) and 27 "which means all three people had come there only for consumption".
He argued that nothing was recovered from his client during searches conducted by NCB. Khan Deshmukh said that the case against Mummun is a copy-paste from the other case. "Munmun was made a scapegoat," Khan Deshmukh said adding that drugs recovered from the room were related to other accused Soumya and Baldev.
On Tuesday, former A-G Mukul Rohatgi representing Aryan Khan refuted NCB's claim of conspiracy. He said that Aryan Khan was invited to the cruise. "My client and Arbaaz were apprehended before they could board...While 6 grams of charas was recovered from Arbaaz, there was no recovery from Aryan. No medical test to prove that he consumed drugs, so there's no case," he argued.