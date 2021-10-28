Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh on Wednesday said that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will continue to be the head investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He also informed that no proof has been found against him.

Wankhede was questioned for three hours by the NCB over the allegations against him and filed a 7-page reply, supporting his family and denying all the claims against him, sources said. He submitted the documents related to the case sought by the NCB and the agency has sought that notices also be served to witnesses Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi.